Martin Scribner has joined the City of Baytown as the Director of Planning and Development Services. Martin is a professional planner with over 23 years of experience in the public and private sector. He replaces longtime director Tiffany Foster.
Martin said he was drawn to Baytown because he would be able to apply the skills he’s acquired over the years while gaining experience with the rich industrial environment of Baytown. He said, “I feel my expertise can be helpful here, but it’s a little bit different than what I’ve done before.”
