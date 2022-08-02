The Baytown Lions Club recently presented scholarships to several Goose Creek Consolidated ISD students. Pictured are Lions Harvey Oyler and LaNelle McKay along with scholarship recipient Gabriel Brock.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Shoreline restoration to begin for McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge
- SI Group moves headquarters
- Caribbean Vibes Aug 27
- Lions Scholarship awarded
- US rules out summer COVID-19 boosters to focus on fall campaign
- Chambers Co. commissioners review Kilgore, add two more tax abatements
- ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ takes No. 1 with $23 million
- Ex-Texan QB Watson suspended 6 games
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- How will we measure up? (3)
- “If you had to vote for a Republican candidate for president this week, who would it be?” (2)
- Something to think about (1)
- Danger to our democracy (1)
- Babin betrayed Baytown voters (1)
- Communist China and Biden family (1)
- Jan. 6 probe a waste of time, money (1)
- Record heat waves (1)
- I don’t think so! (1)
- Hideous practice (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.