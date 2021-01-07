Jim Wadzinski, Lyle Tate and Emily Thornton in the Baytown Little Theater production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” which is a humorous take on Shakespeare’s plays — including “Titus Andronicus” as a cooking show.
This is the final weekend for Baytown Little Theater’s production of “The Complete Works of Williams Shakespeare (Abridged),” which features all of Shakespeare’s plays are condensed into one hilarious comedy.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at BLT, 2 E. Texas Ave. Tickets $20. This special show is not included in season tickets.
