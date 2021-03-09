The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back Brown Bag Lunches every Friday in March. Brown Bag Lunch will be held at Town Square from noon to 1 p.m. and will showcase live music and $5 lunch deals from Wazabi, Sabor of Mexico, Roosters, and Someburger.
Each week will offer a different performance to include Mariachi Calmecac on March 12, 4 Barrel Ramblers on March 19 and Phineus Reb on March 26.
