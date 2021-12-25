Christmas Tree Fantasy

The Pilot Club of Baytown won first place in the annual Christmas Tree Fantasy contest at the Baytown Historical Museum.  Kerri Hurlbut, president of Noon Pilot Club, stands by the winning tree. The tree titled “In memory of Margie Bearden” won second place in the annual tree-decorating contest.

