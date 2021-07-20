Baytown Rotary raffle grand-prize winner

Baytown Rotarians gathered at Community Kia to see Phyllis Davis pick up her winnings. She won the raffle grand prize from the Rotary Shrimp & Catfish Festival. Davis chose the 2021 Kia Telluride. She is giving the vehicle to her nephew, Brandon Murch, who had his truck stolen a few weeks ago. Murch and his daughter, Baylee Rayne, drove to Baytown from Colorado to receive the gift. Pictured from left are Rotarians Eddie Williams, David Kadjar, Pete Alfaro, Club President Melissa Reabold, Brandon Murch, Baylee Rayne, Phyllis Davis, Cherie Melendez, Dana Taylor, Jim Wadzinski of Community Toyota-Honda-Kia and Ledell Johnson. (Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes)

