Baytown Junior School will present “Shakespeare Goes Wrong,” the “craziest show to grace the stage this side of the Renaissance.”
Showtimes are 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28; 7 p.m. Friday, April 29; and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the auditorium, 7707 Bayway Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.