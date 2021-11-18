The Pilot Club of Baytown presented a $500 donation in support of the 2022 JDRF Gala. The organization is a longtime supporter of the gala that benefits the JDRF’s mission of supporting diabetes patients and their families by funding research into new therapies and community programs. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is a sponsor of the event.
The JDRF Gala, “Wild About a Cure,” is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at Houston’s Royal Sonesta Hotel and features dinner, a silent auction and dancing. This year’s honoree is Shane Clausen. For information on sponsorship opportunities and tickets, contact Terry at 281-420-8459, or laterry@houstonmethodist.org.
