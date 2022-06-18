The Pilot Club of Baytown supports Team Texas of the Highlands Sports Association special needs baseball league. Delores Ellis, Pilot Club Community Service Area leader, presents a check to Benny Gonzales, head of Team Texas, along with team members. They will hold a chicken spaghetti dinner fundraiser on July 8 at the Highlands Sports Association. Tickets are $12. For information about joining Pilot as a volunteer, call 281-424-7838.
