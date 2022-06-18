Pilot Club of Baytown supports Team Texas of the Highlands Sports Association

The Pilot Club of Baytown supports Team Texas of the Highlands Sports Association special needs baseball league. Delores Ellis, Pilot Club Community Service Area leader, presents a check to Benny Gonzales, head  of Team Texas, along with team members. They will hold a chicken spaghetti dinner fundraiser on July 8 at the Highlands Sports Association. Tickets are $12. For information about joining Pilot as a volunteer, call 281-424-7838. 

The Pilot Club of Baytown supports Team Texas of the Highlands Sports Association special needs baseball league. Delores Ellis, Pilot Club Community Service Area leader, presents a check to Benny Gonzales, head  of Team Texas, along with team members. They will hold a chicken spaghetti dinner fundraiser on July 8 at the Highlands Sports Association. Tickets are $12. For information about joining Pilot as a volunteer, call 281-424-7838. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.