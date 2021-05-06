Chevron Phillips Chemical donated $10,000 to the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center in Baytown to purchase a fleet of kayaks. Holding the ceremonial check are Heather Betancourth, left, community relations representative for Chevron Phillips Chemical, and Tracey Prothro, superintendent of Natural Resource Programs at the City of Baytown.
Chevron Phillips Chemical donated $10,000 to the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center in Baytown to purchase a fleet of kayaks the city will use for environmental education and waterway clean-up efforts.
“Having these boats will enable us to get kids out into the wetlands where they can experience diverse, fascinating ecosystems first-hand. We will also be able to use these kayaks to clean our shorelines, improving the habitat for our local wildlife,” said Tracey Prothro, superintendent of Natural Resource Programs at the City of Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.