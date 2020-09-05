Walt and Teena Still just celebrated their 30th anniversary on Aug. 31 in the backyard of their home as a tradition to when they first got married in the backyard of his home. They were both western style. Associate Pastor Karen Tyler performed renewal for us from Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church in Baytown. You can get around anything when COVID-19 is present. Amen

