The birthday parade for Elsie Fontenot was a community success. Commencing in the parking lot of the Unity Missionaries Baptist Church, on Sunday afternoon, the McNair and Baytown communities along with city and Harris County officials celebrated the 95th birthday of Mrs. Fontenot, a resident of the McNair community since 1948. Mrs. Fontenot was honored at her home personally by Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo with a proclamation declaring Oct. 1, 2020, Elsie Fontenot Day.
