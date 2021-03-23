Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital recognized Juan Solis, RN, as the recipient of the March DAISY Award.
Solis, a member of the hospital’s 3 West unit staff, was honored for his compassion in helping a patient overcome anxiety and loneliness during her stay. The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the “super-human” tasks nurses perform every day. Community Resource Credit Union serves as the sponsor of the DAISY Award program at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.