Pilot Club of Baytown donates fidget mats

Members of the Pilot Club of Baytown donated personally handmade fidget mats made during October and November at “Weekly Wednesday Fidget Mat workshops” at the Pilot Room - generously offered by Mark Hall, previous owner of Hall’s Carpet Haus, and now owner Jared Fulleylove. Valentines signed by Pilot members were also distributed.
Fidget mats are lap mats with different items and textures to “feel,” things to “open” and “close” – “to keep hands busy.” These easy-to-sew activity mats help soothe the agitated fidgeting of people with dementia or autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.