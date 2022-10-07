Coming Home tells the tale of Judith Dunbar who was sent to boarding school following her family’s move to Singapore. Judith spends her teenage years at boarding school, while her beloved mother and younger sister live abroad with her father.
She and her school friend, Loveday Carey-Lewis, become best friends and Judith visits Loveday’s large and glamorous family at their Cornish estate during school holidays. After the death of her aunt and legal guardian, the Carey-Lewis clan and their sprawling home, Nancherrow, quickly become a hugely influential part of Judith’s life. Judith and Loveday develop a lifelong friendship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.