Wednesday, April 5, Lamar University showed up at Robert E Lee High School for a Dance Team Signing.
Ema Martinez signed a contract with Lamar University Dance Team to start this fall.
“Preparing our Seniors for college has always been an exciting part of my job, but I am so excited to have our Colonel Ema sign with my Alumni, Lamar University Dance Team. Lamar University Dance Team had such a vital role in developing my journey as a dancer, leader, and woman.
“To watch my own dancers prepare for this journey is indescribable. So proud of you Ema,” said Morgan Birdsong, Assistant Director of REL Celebrities.
Ema has attended many college and university dance team clinics over the past two years, but decided on Lamar University and they are happy to have her. On hand for the signing were all the REL Celebrity Members, Director Alice Henrichsen, Asst. Director Morgan Birdsong and Lamar University Dance Team Coach and Team Members and Ema’s family – Tracey Wheeler (grandmother), Christina Martinez (mother), Hailey Delgado (Sister) and daughter Catalina, Alexa Delgado (sister) and Rikki Wheeler (aunt).
REL Celebrities will close out this dance season with their Spring Show on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 12:30 p.m. All dance companies will have their own performances and the students from the Spring Clinic will also appear with the Celebrities on stage. There will be a silent auction and flowers for sale at the show as well. The Spring Show will be the last fund raising for the Celebrity Booster Club for 2022-23 school year.
For more information – contact Tracey Wheeler, 832/514-0422 or tracey@baytownchamber.com.
