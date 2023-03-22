Lee College Navigators serve as mentors to Goose Creek CISD students

The Lee College mens’ basketball team are certainly kings of their court, as they are making a run at a national championship.
Off the court, they are kids at heart – and mentors to many Goose Creek CISD students.
You’ll find these tall and towering athletes in the classrooms reading to students or serving as individual mentors all in an effort to inspire these students to dream big and not let anything stand in the way of their goals.
“We feel absolute energy from the kids when we bring our student athletes to their campus,” Lee College head coach Nick Wade said. “Their faces light up and it makes it all worth it. Our players are just like big kids. They love the fact that they are able to interact with these young people and make an impact in their lives.”
The Navigator players are frequent visitors to Alamo, Harlem and Hopper Elementary schools, but strive to participate in activities at as many campuses as they can during the school year.
Wade said the one thing we hope to do is to show kids the importance of growth through education.
“Learning comes in many forms, including books, teaching, sports and the arts,” he said. “All of those aspects carry a tremendous amount of learning and growth. Our job is to foster positive experiences to inspire our kids to want to keep pursuing education and growth.”
Most recently, the team participated in a food distribution event at Hopper Elementary, which was highly attended by the community.
“We are here to serve the kids and the community,” Wade said. “One of those kids is going to want to be an athlete from the one interaction they have with our players or they may want to coach. Its all worth it.
