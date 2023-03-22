 Skip to main content
GREATER BAYTOWN
2022 World Series Champs

Houston Astros ready to celebrate with fans

store

Items available in the new Astros team store include pullovers, bedazzled women's jackets, throwback apparel and the World Series clinching moment on a wooden bat. 

 Nathan Thigpen

It was only three and a half months ago that the Houston Astros toppled the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to claim the second World Series title in their franchise history.

The Astros are continuing their 2022 celebration as they open the 2023 season, one they’re selling with a “Ready2Reign” season ticket campaign. They are making it rain like never before.

trophy

On March 31, every fan in attendance

will receive a World Series replica trophy.

