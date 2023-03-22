Houston Astros ready to celebrate with fans

It was only three and a half months ago that the Houston Astros toppled the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to claim the second World Series title in their franchise history.
The Astros are continuing their 2022 celebration as they open the 2023 season, one they’re selling with a “Ready2Reign” season ticket campaign. They are making it rain like never before.
Over the course of 81 home games, the Astros have scheduled 57 promotions. Take a deep breath, take it all in, and brace yourself for the new ride that the 2023 version of your Houston Astros are about to take you on.
Keeping the 2022 celebration going, Thursday, March 30 will usher in the sights, sounds and smells that only America’s pastime can provide on opening day.
Opening Day at Minute Maid Park will provide core memories for everyone in attendance. “Championship Weekend” versus the Chicago White Sox kicks off with the unveiling and raising of the 2022 World Series banner.
On Friday, March 31, every fan in attendance will receive World Series replica trophies, along with being witness to the World Champions Ring Ceremony.
For the Thursday and Friday games, the Astros will be donning gold jerseys which are reserved only for World Series champions.
After one of the greatest postseasons by a rookie in MLB history, shortstop Jeremy Pena, who won ALCS and World Series MVP, will be front and center for the final two games.
Saturday, April 1 will likely be the biggest night of the opening salvo of giveaways, when lucky Astros fans will be gifted a Jeremy Pena World Series MVP bobblehead.
The Sunday game will cap off the “Championship Weekend” celebration by putting a replica of Pena’s World Championship ring on the finger of all who attend.
Fans taking in a live ball game, or those watching on TV, will see a different, more fast paced style of baseball this year.
MLB has implemented new rules for the 2023 season:
• A pitch timer, which is supposed to speed up the pace of play.
• A ban on extreme infield shifts, which the Astros perfected by use of analytics, will no longer be allowed.
• One of the biggest physical changes to the game comes in the form of “pizza boxes” according to former Astros coach and current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. The bases will now be 18 inches in diameter instead of the traditional 15 inches on each side.
Whether the newly adopted rule changes are effective or not will have little impact on the fan experience inside of Minute Maid Park.
The new Astros Team Store provides options for personalized merchandise, i.e., coffee mugs, bottle openers and jerseys to be emblazoned with names of your choosing.
For fans who choose to populate the upper deck at Minute Maid, there will be an abundance of new food choices and game day fare. Pupusa Hot Dogs, Funnel Cake French Fries and an Italian sandwich shop are just a few of the new options.
Popular theme nights, like StarWars and Stranger Things, will return along with multiple games which bring awareness to causes that impact our world today.
It took 56 years, three different stadiums, a name change (Colt .45s) along with some of the most colorful uniforms in sports history, before the club claimed its first title in 2017 over the LA Dodgers.
The Astros have played in a record setting six consecutive American League Championship Series, advancing to the Fall Classic four times. To say this generation of Astros fans are spoiled is an understatement.
Millennials remember the “tank” years, when the ‘Stros regularly lost more than 100 games in a season. Their children on the other hand, have only known seasons of 100-plus wins and deep postseason runs dating back to 2015.
At the Astros recent media luncheon, “Ready2Reign” was unveiled as the 2023 team slogan. The insinuation isn’t arrogance nor disrespectful. It is what has become expected of our hometown nine. Adding another World Championship to the franchise’s storied history would undoubtedly command the coveted title of “Dynasty!”
