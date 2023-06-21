By Matt Hollis
Are there too many rental units in Baytown?
This was one of the questions asked and answered at the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting about the Housing Needs Assessment report given by Rebecca Rothenberg of Atria Planning, a San Diego consulting firm.
“The short answer is no,” Rothenberg said.
Rothenberg told the P&Z board that apartment vacancy rates in Baytown are on par with other communities in Houston. She added that the Houston metro area is expected to see some strong job growth within the next five years. But new permitting activity in town still leans toward single-family development. It is 66% higher than Harris County, which is 54%, and is also higher than the current share of households who are homeowners.
Rothenberg said Baytown lags behind the county and Texas in building activity for the past 10 years, increasing the housing supply by 14%, compared to 23% and 20%, respectively.
Rothenberg pointed out there is a high concentration of functionally obsolete Class B and C rental housing in Baytown.
“These are older properties that do not have the amenities or structure in demand from the current market,” she said.
This could include a lack of secure parking, lower ceilings, washers/dryers that still need to be updated and new HVAC systems.
“There is an oversupply of product that is just not desirable, but in terms of multi-family that has been built in the last 20 years, Baytown does not have that many compared to other areas,” Rothenberg said.
Rothenberg also said Class A properties’ vacancy rates are much lower than older properties.
“That is similar to the Houston market in general,” she said.
Another question Rothenberg answered was if there was a rental housing shortage. The short answer, she said, was yes and no.
ESRI Business Analyst does not project an increase in renter households in Baytown despite regional growth, Rothenberg said. This means the forecast indicates that new renters will not choose to move to Baytown.
“However, an estimated 24,000 renter households will be added will be added to the market area over the next five years,” Rothenberg said. “Where these renters live will ultimately be determined by building activity.”
Rothenberg said the bulk of rental properties are over 20 years old and more than half are over 40 years old. Older rental properties become functionally obsolete, and the cost to meet current standards exceeds the benefit, she stated. In addition, there is a shortage of Class A rental properties.
Rothenberg’s recommendations include supporting new workforce and market-rate housing developments, both for rental and homeownership. She also recommended establishing substantial rehabilitation of functional obsolete rental properties using existing subsidy programs. Using rental registration, inspections, and a strong code enforcement was recommended to deter “slumlord” negligence and mitigate the potential blight of older rental properties.
Rothenberg also recommended combing flood mitigation programs with strategic neighborhood investments, such as green trails and water features.
Another recommendation was to invest in Baytown’s historic West End housing to attract moderate-income younger households. Offering diverse housing-type homeownership to attract first-time homebuyers and retirees was another suggestion.
Commissioner Tammi Scott asked if the suggestions answered whether more homes would be available to own.
Martin Scribner, Planning and Development Services director, said the one question that was pressing was, as developers come in, they have a multi-family product to put out on the market, but there was some back and forth regarding whether there was a need for that or not.
“What we are hearing from the results of the study is there is a need for that,” Scribner said. “But we can kind of temper that with location and all of the things we normally would, but it is not an automatic no, we just have too much multi-family.”
Scribner said there was a vocal opinion that there are many apartments already in Baytown and no more should be approved at this time. Instead of relying solely on public opinion, the city felt it was best to have some data to back things up, so they pursued the housing assessment.
Scribner said part of what the report told them was as newer housing developments come into town, the older ones will “go away.”
“But it may not be until they are in such bad shape that no one there can live there anymore,” he said.
City council will consider adopting the findings of the housing assessment at tonight’s regular meeting. Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Council Chambers at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.