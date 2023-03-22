From a Lee High School Brigadier to a published author

You could say that writing and creativity has always been in her blood.
Maggie Drabing Paredes, Baytown native and author of “On A Rooftop in Beijing,” has enjoyed the success of her first book. It focuses on a love blossoming and bringing two cultures together.
The author’s grandfather, Art Anthony, who wrote and published “Too Many Rivers” and “The Sulfur Trilogy River”, also told his life experiences through his books. Now, Parades is sharing her creativity through the written word.
“I have always loved the culture in Asia and wanted to share it with people," she said. "My love for this culture bloomed even more when I met my husband, who is Filipino.”
Paredes and her family have always been involved in the Baytown community. The author and her family are all Baytown Lee alumni and all the women in her family were a part of the Lee High School Brigadiers drum and bugle corps.
Paredes says that she has always had a love for writing from a young age and wanted to share this through the works she created, whether that be school assignments or her personal work. She credits some of this love to her English teachers throughout her schooling in Baytown.
“I wanted to publish or create something since I was little. All my English teachers throughout Baytown encouraged and inspired me, but two that stand out are Ledbetter and Martin who encouraged and pushed me to become a better writer.”
However, Parades lost her passion for writing until she moved to South Korea to teach English after graduating from Sam Houston State University.
She decided to write her book during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the popularity of people sharing their favorite reads on Instagram and Tik Tok and the sense of community this gave her.
Paredes’ book was inspired greatly by her love of cultures merging and her time spent teaching English in South Korea.
“I love romance,” she said, “because it’s the easiest way to share what’s going on in the world. I also love to write about cultures coming together and to carry with me the stories of my students in South Korea.”
