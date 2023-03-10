She survived -- again

Lauren Harpe of Mont Belvieu, second from left, celebrates with teammate Jaime Lynn Ruiz after their Ratu tribe won the immunity challenge on Episode 2 of Survivor 44. Others are Brandon Cottom, center, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle and Kane Fritzler.

 Robert Voets

Barbers Hill teacher Lauren Harpe was still in the game after Wednesday’s Episode 2 of “Survivor” Season 44.

After Harpe’s Ratu tribe got off to a last-place start to the week’s immunity-reward challenge, Ratu castmate Matthew zipped through the challenge’s final test to win immunity from Tribal Council for Harpe’s tribe.

