Lauren Harpe of Mont Belvieu, second from left, celebrates with teammate Jaime Lynn Ruiz after their Ratu tribe won the immunity challenge on Episode 2 of Survivor 44. Others are Brandon Cottom, center, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle and Kane Fritzler.
Barbers Hill teacher Lauren Harpe was still in the game after Wednesday’s Episode 2 of “Survivor” Season 44.
After Harpe’s Ratu tribe got off to a last-place start to the week’s immunity-reward challenge, Ratu castmate Matthew zipped through the challenge’s final test to win immunity from Tribal Council for Harpe’s tribe.
Immunity loser Tika tribe, already without one of its six original players after Bruce Perrault was Med-Evaced with a head injury in Episode 1, blindsided the littlest tribe member, Helen, at Trible Council and snuffed her flame.
At the start of Episode 2, Lauren was pretty cocky after narrowly surviving the first Tribal Council, noting she now has an extra vote after gaining the Bank a Vote advantage midway through Episode 1.
“I’m the powerful one now,” she told the camera in a brief soliloquy.
So here’s how Episode 2 went down:
At Ratu, Brandon is mad at Kane for voting against him at the first Tribal Council and Kane is worried. Lauren laid her power trip on the audience.
At Soka, Matt mopes over a girlfriend who dumped him before leaving for Fiji and his show-mance with Frannie heats up. They try to stay apart to avoid putting a target on their backs, but can’t. “We’re like two big dorky magnets,” Frannnie said.
At Tika, annoyingly weird drug counselor Carolyn looks for the key to the birdcage holding the idol and finds a snake. After a short freak-out, she finds the key and unlocks the cage holding the idol and a fake idol. That brings a major freak-out.
New York City fireman Danny, a member of the Soka tribe, found the key and the idols for his tribe.
Tika’s Sarah, Carson, Helen and Jam-Jam figure out the birdcage idol is missing but don’t appear to suspect Carolyn, who tells everyone she’s acting weird because of snakes.
At the challenge, Matthew, the rock-climbing and falling barbershop owner, solves the final puzzle in like zero-flat. Then he reveals it’s because he had built an exact replica in his backyard and practiced it after seeing the same setup on prior Survivor seasons.
Carson, a NASA engineering student, reveals to the camera that he has copied prior Survivor puzzles and practiced them, too. But his copies came with a twist. He made them on a 3-D printer.
That wasn’t Carson’s best secret, though. Boy got game.
He built up his alliance with Helen and Sarah and they decided to vote out Carolyn. Then Carson sells out Helen and Sarah by building another alliance with Carolyn and Jam-Jam.
That threesome ends Helen’s Survivor life.
Her fire’s out. It’s cold, so cold. It’s Survivor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.