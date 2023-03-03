Lauren Harpe admitted recently that she couldn’t swim when she found out she was going to be on this season’s Survivor, and three months of lessons obviously weren’t enough.
But having to be aided by Kane, a fellow Ratu tribe member, at the start of an immunity challenge was hardly her biggest problem on Wednesday’s premiere of “Survivor 44.”
Some say Harpe “cheated” when she rigged her own selection for a boat trip to her third lush, green Fiji island in as many days, a trip that saw her win a bank-your-vote advantage.
“A teacher can’t cheat,” one viewer said of Harpe, a fourth-grade teacher at Barbers Hill Intermediate South and the first Baytown-area resident to appear on CBS’ perennial TV hit.
“Lying,” said the same viewer, “is OK – it’s part of Survivor.”
Harpe did plenty of lying.
“There’s nothing in this game I’m not going to do,” she said into the camera. “I’m here to play Survivor.”
But when she got caught lying by her Tribe mates, it looked like her run on the show might be over before they rolled the credits for the first time. After losing the immunity challenge, however, all the pre-Tribal council talk at the Ratu camp was aimed at taking out Brandon, who pulled a real Survival boner and told his five teammates he’d found the immunity idol.
Well, he played it at Tribal and Lauren was just one of three Ratu players who sat out the vote. Maddy, whose only mistake in the game was being close to Brandon when he found the idol, was voted out of the game after getting just one vote – Brandon had gotten the other two.
The episode was titled “I can’t wait to meet Jeff,” Probst, the forever Survivor host. It was an emotion Harpe admitted to The Baytown Sun prior to the airing of a season in which every contestant was a first-timer.
“Unprecedented body damage,” is the way Kane described the show, in which the Survivor medical team got more air time than any one player.
It started when Bruce Perrault, a 46-year-old insurance agent from Rhode Island and a short-timer in the Tika tribe, smashed his head into a wooden beam on the first physical challenge of the season. His head bled and bled and then it hurt and hurt and he was med-evaced via boat out of the game at the end of Day 1. (Contestants found out the next day he was OK.)
Then on Day 2, Ratu’s Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a 43-year-old barber shop owner, fell while climbing rocks, dislocated his shoulder and gashed his foot. But he got to stay in the game, as did Ratu’s 30-year-old former NFL player, Brandon Cottom, when he collapsed from dehydration during the Day 3 immunity challenge.
The 44th season of the TV show that debuted on CBS in 2000 opened with the 18 contestants already divided into three six-player tribes: Soka, Tika and Ratu. Rounding out Harpe’s Ratu tribe are Kane Fritzler, a 25-year-old Canadian law student, Jamie Ruiz, 35, a yogi from Mesa, Arizona; and 28-year-old Brooklyn charity projects manager Maddy Pomilla.
Oops, Maddy, we hardly knew you. Already can’t wait for next Wednesday’s episode.
