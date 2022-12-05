Baytown Little Theater’s next auditions are at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the theater, 2 E. Texas Ave., for Love is in the Air, an evening of 10-minute plays to be presented Feb. 10-26.
Collections of 10 plays of 10 minutes each give the audience the opportunity to experience variety in a single evening.
Each play has a different director under the coordination of Jim Wadzinski — several have taken part in a director’s workshop he led.
In honor of Valentine’s Day the plays have an overall theme of “love,” Wadzinski said. “Some of them are very funny, some are very poignant; it’s going to be a good evening.”
Many roles are available for all ages, both male and female. Actors may be cast in more than one of the short plays.
This collection of 10-minute plays was selected from over 160 scripts submitted for consideration from all over the world. These were narrowed down to 30, which were then presented to participants in the BLT Director’s Workshop, and those individuals chose 10 shows that they will direct as part of the workshop.
The plays are:
• “Binged There—Done That” by Ken Preuss, directed by Ryan Scheppe
• “Driven to Distraction” by Bonnie Gardner, directed by Kevin Peterman
• “This Baby” by Will Boersma, directed by Jenna Smith
• “A Memorable One” by Will Boersma, directed by Erynn Morris
• “Mister Literal” by Keith Whalen, directed by Cyndi Williams
• “Fireflies” by John Meiners Jr., directed by Julia Jay
• “Planes” by Wendy Gough Soroka, directed by Mike LaGrone
• “Unreasonable Situations” by Lindsey Brown, directed by Francisco Moreno
• “Memories” by John Meiners Jr.,directed by Patti Meiners
• “Boyfriend Boot Camp” by Keith Whalen, directed by Doug Nugent.
