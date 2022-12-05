Baytown Little Theater’s next auditions are at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the theater, 2 E. Texas Ave., for Love is in the Air, an evening of 10-minute plays to be presented Feb. 10-26.

Collections of 10 plays of 10 minutes each give the audience the opportunity to experience variety in a single evening. 

