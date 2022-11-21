Whopping Crane
I began leading “Photo Safari Workshops” on the Y.O. Ranch in 1981, their centennial year. The ranch had over forty species of game from five continents. It was as close to an African photo safari as could be found in America.

I treasure those 15-years of leading workshops on the ranch. But couldn’t lead them there during fall hunting seasons. That led me to Rockport and the rare and endangered whooping cranes. I didn’t realize it at the time, but Rockport ironically played a part in the Y.O. story.

