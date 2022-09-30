Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces special plans for opening day of the 2023 rodeo

Parker McCollum to headline Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its special plans for Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank, with country music singer-songwriter and Texas native Parker McCollum making a return RODEOHOUSTON appearance Tuesday, Feb. 28, the first day of the 2023 Rodeo, with a special ticket on sale beginning Oct. 6.

For the first time in 2023, the Rodeo will host a special Opening Day celebration that represents the uniqueness and community aspect of Houston, including a performance by a local band on the Stars Over Texas Stage, presented by Phillips 66, and closing out with McCollum performing on the RODEOHOUSTON stage. Special giveaways will include 10,000 custom-made Howdy bobbleheads for early arrivers that morning, beginning at 10 a.m., and a variety of activities planned throughout the day for guests of all ages, including an Opening Day Parade on the grounds of NRG Park.

