Crawfish Shack celebrating its 20th season

Spring is almost here. Flowers are poking their heads out of the ground. The days are getting longer. The temps are getting warmer. And here in southeast Texas, we’ve been celebrating the changing of the seasons with… well… seasonings! Yummy, hot and spicy seasonings… because it’s finally time for crawfish!
And there’s no better place to cure that craving than at the Crawfish Shack in Crosby which is ranked #1 for the best crawfish in the Houston area.
See all of the great articles and photos in Greater Baytown's March issue!
Owner, Dan Meaux grew up on a farm in Rayne, Louisiana, where there were mostly crawfish fields as far as the eye could see. So, it’s no wonder his mudbugs are consistently rated among the best in the area.
In 2004, he opened the drive-through-only site which was the first "to-go-only" crawfish restaurant in Harris County. He added a patio and a couple of picnic tables the second year it was open. Four years later, he moved down the road to current location at 5822 FM 2100, added a metal shed and set up a dozen tables for dine-in orders.
Now that they are in their 20th season, the restaurant boasts 60 tables that will seat 340 hungry folks. You'd think it would be a long wait time to get seated, but they get you in quickly. That's probably due to the fact that there's 90 employees, including Dan's wife Jennifer, their three children and their son-in-law.
After 20 years of doing this, the Meauxs have figured out that it’s best to do drive-thru only the first month.
“The years we opened completely in January was so stressful. And not just for us, but for our customers too,” said Meaux. “The lines would be long and we’d sell out really fast since we weren’t able to get the quantity of crawfish we needed.”
And because they do such a high volume of selling to-go packages for the Super Bowl, Meaux discovered it was best to wait to open the dining area until after that event.
“Because we’ve been closed up for six months, doing drive-thru-only for a few weeks gives us the opportunity to make sure everything is up to par and functioning properly before opening the dining area,” said Meaux. “It gives us a chance to ease back into it.”
Crawfish Shack is one of the highest volume crawfish restaurants in the area. At the height of the season, they can go through 6,000 pounds of crawfish in a single day. That’s 150 sacks of those delectable little crustaceans.
“We boil more crawfish here than anywhere else, including Louisiana,” said Meaux. “We get two or three delivery trucks a day from the Crawley and Jennings (Louisiana) area.”
Beaux’s recipe for success is attributed to his amazing customers and exceptional staff; an elaborate culling, washing and purging method; and top-grade crawfish that are spiked with his top-secret, 19-ingredient-low-salt seasoning.
“We use a lot less salt than other places,” he says. “I discovered that the less salt I used, the more the flavor of the other spices and the crawfish came through.”
“Dining here is not like just going out to eat at any old restaurant. Here, you get a festive and fun social experience,” said Meaux. “We want you to have a good time.”
As soon as you walk up to the building, the mouth-watering aroma lets you know you've come to the right place. The fun atmosphere is evident by all the joyous sounds coming from within. Or if you just want to get some food to take home, you can still get in line for the drive-thru, but that's just not as much fun, is it?
You can order your crawfish from Mild to Mo Mo Spicy. Add-ons include corn, potatoes, spicy boiled eggs, mushrooms and sausage links.
And for those of you who choose not to get crawfish, you can get boiled crabs or shrimp, crawfish etouffee, chicken & sausage gumbo or red beans & rice with Cajun sausage. The kids’ menu (dine in only) lists burgers, chicken nuggets, mini corn dogs and mac & cheese. Are you sure you don't want some crawfish?
Crawfish Shack sells live crawfish by the sack and offer on- and off-site catering plus bulk orders to go. They are open Wednesday through Friday 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. Crawfish season typically ends the first part of June, so make sure you have plenty of opportunities to get your tails over to the Crawfish Shack before they close up for the year.
