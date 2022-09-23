As we’ve learned over the last year, COVID-19 variants are to be expected.
Thankfully, the mRNA technology powering our COVID-19 vaccines provides us with a way to respond when variants not only arise but predominate, as is the case with the highly infectious omicron variant.
The updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting the omicron variant are evidence of this. They were authorized for use by the FDA and CDC.
“The BA.5 omicron strain now makes up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases across the U.S.,” says Dr. Adolat Mirzaeva, with Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Mont Belvieu. “The updated vaccines are specifically designed to increase immunity to this variant, reducing symptom severity and the chance of severe disease.”
They come at the perfect time, as some experts predict that another wave of COVID-19 could hit hard this fall and winter.
How effective is the booster against omicron?
“Based on the data supporting their authorizations, the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant,” says Mirzaeva.
Human clinical trials of the updated boosters are still ongoing. But while the real-world effectiveness of these vaccines isn’t fully known just yet, there are no concerns over safety.
“FDA officials say that the public can rest assured that a great deal of care has been taken to ensure that the updated vaccines meet the agency’s rigorous safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards for emergency use authorization (EUA),” explains Mirzaeva.
COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have saved almost 20 million lives in 2021 alone. The technology is already proven to be safe and effective.
“It’s not clear yet how often boosters will be needed, but many experts say it’s reasonable to expect that — at least for the next few years while we continue to build the ‘immunity wall’ against COVID-19 — COVID-19 shots could be given on an annual schedule like the flu shot, a vaccine we’re already accustomed to changing yearly,” says Mirzaeva.
Who is eligible for the omicron booster right now?
“The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are authorized as a single dose in people who have completed their primary vaccination series, as well as those who have also received one or more booster shots already,” explains Mirzaeva.
Age matters, too:
•Adults 18+ can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine
•Teens 12-17 are only eligible to receive Pfizer’s updated vaccine
•Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible
“According to the FDA, you should wait until at least two months have passed since your last booster vaccination to receive the updated booster,” says Mirzaeva.
This also applies to those who recently completed their primary vaccine series — you will need to wait at least two months before getting the omicron booster.
Do I need to get the updated booster if I just had COVID-19?
Many people recently recovering from COVID-19 are likely wondering whether they’ll even need the updated booster.
The FDA and CDC have recommended that people recently infected with COVID-19 should wait at least three months post-infection before being vaccinated with the omicron booster. However, individual factors such as risk of severe COVID-19 disease or community outbreaks should be taken into account when determining the timing of booster vaccination after infection.
How can I get the omicron booster?
The updated vaccines are already available at certain retail pharmacies and certain doctor offices.
As supplies build, it’s recommended that you call ahead to ensure the vaccine is available at the site of your choosing.
You can schedule an appointment with a primary care physician in Mont Belvieu by calling 832.556.6936. For a primary care physician in Baytown, call 832-556-6670.
