Crosby Independent School District scored big by reading 12.3 million minutes for the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Read to the Final Four program.
Barrett Elementary, Crosby Elementary, Drew Elementary and Newport Elementary participated in the event and 466 third grade students read and participated.
Out of 200 Houston-area campuses participating, Newport Elementary won third place and received $2,000 for their campus.
About this time last year, Superintendent Paula Patterson received word about the opportunity for CISD to participate in the program.
She saw this as a unique way to help bring back a love for reading to the district, as well as improve the reading program for students.
Elementary District Librarian Carrie Henderson said. “We could not have been more excited! The students worked very hard. Our teachers, principals and even students were able to be interviewed on TV. Each campus third grade team held readathons, special events and other challenges to stay on top.”
Third graders from across CISD started reading in October and culminated with the Read to the Final Four Rally that was hosted by Houston Sports Authority at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Students read from October to January and recorded their minutes of reading each week.
Every week, students visited Crosby High School to get free books, visit different reading stations and had a Houston Texans player visit campuses to read a book aloud to the students.
The third graders and their teachers were mentioned in a KHOU Channel 11 report on the with elementary schools making the top four bracket to the Elite 8.
Newport Elementary hosted KHOU at Crosby High School with Chita Craft and Houston Sport Authority for the Big Final Four announcement.
Road to the Final Four rotates with the NCAA, but CISD plans on creating a similar reading program for the district in the future.
