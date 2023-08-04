Bay Area Heritage Society supports Baytown Crime Stoppers at the 45th annual fundraiser

From left, Police Chief John Stringer; Ret. and Chairman of the Crime Stoppers Board Keith Dougherty; Bay Area Heritage Society President Julie DeTorre; Baytown Historical Museum Director Terry Presley; Crime Stoppers Coordinator Assistant Mary Fixmer; and Corporal Steve Ocanas.
Please join the Bay Area Heritage Society for the 45th Annual Fundraiser on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Baytown Historical Museum.
Bay Area Heritage Society will support Baytown Crime Stoppers at the 45th annual event. Baytown Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization. Their mission reads, “The Baytown Crime Stoppers mission is to assist local law enforcement agencies in deterring crime by providing for the payment of rewards for anonymous tips, leading to the arrest and conviction of criminals, thus enhancing the quality of life in our community.”
The Bay Area Heritage Society will donate a portion of the fundraiser’s proceeds to Baytown Crime Stoppers. Community support is viable for this organization to continue to support its mission.
Social hour will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event will be presented by the Murder Mystery Company, “A Diamond Heist in the Museum”.
Along with fundraising efforts through ticket sales and a silent auction, there will be opportunities to become a benefactor in several different areas of the museum.
Last year’s event was a success due to the generosity of members of our community and those who graciously stepped up to support the Bay Area Heritage Society as benefactors. Benefactors were Jay & Kay Eshbach, David & Bennie Kadjar, Doug & Inta Walker, Coleman & Chic Godwin and Helen Emfinger Gerlich. Their names are now displayed perpetually on the walls of the museum. Any person, persons or business can leave their legacy in the Baytown Historical Museum by becoming a benefactor. Areas available are Goose Creek Oil Fields, Cedar Bayou Brick Yards, Sjolander Room and several more.
Tickets to the event are $60 each and includes hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Invitations will not be mailed. Please call the museum at 281-427-8768 or 713-805-2843 for reservations or sponsorship. A limited number of tickets will be sold due to capacity in the museum. The dress code is business casual.
Levels of sponsorship for the evening are: Sherlock Holmes - $2,500 (10 tickets, event and newspaper recognition), Perry Mason – $1,500 (eight tickets, event and newspaper recognition), Agatha Christie - $1,000 (six tickets, event and newspaper recognition), Columbo - $500 (four tickets and event recognition) and Nancy Drew - $250 (two tickets and event recognition).
The Bay Area Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the Baytown Historical Museum, a community focused museum with historically based programs provided for the public and for Goose Creek CISD students. This year’s fundraiser also supports Baytown Crime Stoppers.
