Bay Area Heritage Society supports Baytown Crime Stoppers at the 45th annual fundraiser

From left, Police Chief John Stringer; Ret. and Chairman of the Crime Stoppers Board Keith Dougherty; Bay Area Heritage Society President Julie DeTorre; Baytown Historical Museum Director Terry Presley; Crime Stoppers Coordinator Assistant Mary Fixmer; and Corporal Steve Ocanas.

Contributed photo

Please join the Bay Area Heritage Society for the 45th Annual Fundraiser on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Baytown Historical Museum. 

Bay Area Heritage Society will support Baytown Crime Stoppers at the 45th annual event.  Baytown Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization. Their mission reads, “The Baytown Crime Stoppers mission is to assist local law enforcement agencies in deterring crime by providing for the payment of rewards for anonymous tips, leading to the arrest and conviction of criminals, thus enhancing the quality of life in our community.”

