The Goose Creek chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Baytown Christian Academy students with certificates and pins for Outstanding Good Citizenship. Chosen by administrators and faculty, these students have shown outstanding citizenship in all areas academically and as part of the student body. From left are Mattieu Salom, 7th grade, son of Luis and Johhana Salom; Hank Hartleib, 8th grade, son of Matthew and Kara Harteib; Andrea Case, academic dean; Demi Wilson, 8th grade, daughter of Michael and Daondria Wilson; and London Merling, 7th grade, daughter of Chad and Mindy Merling.
Goose Creek chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution photo
