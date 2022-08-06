The grass will be greener in Town Square when the popular park in the downtown arts district reopens, thanks to a decision by Baytown Parks and Recreation to bring artificial turf to the square to prevent soggy conditions. The sturdy turf will be needed to support an active schedule planned in and around the square between now and the end of the year.
With the square set to reopen at the start of September, the annual Caribbean Vibes may be on Pearce Street behind the square when it returns 5-9 p.m. Aug. 27 — or inside the square if construction wraps up early.
Town Square is at 213 W. Texas Ave.
In either case, ACE District president Dr. Yvonne Thomas said it will be bigger this year than in the past, with a parade to kick things off. With the theme of “Carnival Invades the Wild West,” there will be bull riding in addition to the traditional music, stilt walkers, dancing and food (Caribbean and otherwise).
The ACE District council, an organization of area arts organizations and businesses, has a lineup of special events coming up at and around the square, as does Baytown Parks and Recreation.
Parks and Rec will start its Foodie Fridays series at Town Square Sept. 2, and the Farmers Market continues on the third Saturday of each month on the streets around the square.
Other headline events coming soon to the square include:
• Music at the Town Square debuts at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, featuring a compilation of local bands of a variety of genres. This is a new monthly event from the ACE District Council to highlight local artists. It’s planned as a monthly event, Thomas said, with the dates being set month-to-month.
“We’ve gotten some interesting calls, actually,” she said. “Different ethnicities, which is great. Our goal is to reach all people, all genres, all kinds of music—just mix it up and everybody have a good time.”
