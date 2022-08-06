Town Square improvements

Artificial turf and other improvements to Town Square are nearly complete, just in time for its busiest time of year.

 City of Baytown photo

The grass will be greener in Town Square when the popular park in the downtown arts district reopens, thanks to a decision by Baytown Parks and Recreation to bring artificial turf to the square to prevent soggy conditions. The sturdy turf will be needed to support an active schedule planned in and around the square between now and the end of the year.

With the square set to reopen at the start of September, the annual Caribbean Vibes may be on Pearce Street behind the square when it returns 5-9 p.m. Aug. 27 — or inside the square if construction wraps up early.

