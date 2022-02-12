As a child, living in southeast Texas, the possibility of snow was intoxicating. Like the idea of Santa delivering presents Christmas Eve, the thought of it was magical and made me and all my friends bright-eyed.
There are three times I recall snow, two of which were really just sleet. One time, we went outside during school with black pieces of construction paper to try to catch the flakes and see the unique pattern of each one. The other, my mom let me roll down the window of the car to stick out my hand in hopes a flake would graze my skin.
Since my daughter’s birth in 2016, it has snowed and stuck to the ground three times in Baytown. My son experienced one of those times. We all did in February 2021.
Last Christmas, my daughter actually asked Santa for snow. I’d hoped she’d forgotten the wish when February rolled around and snow hadn’t come. Yet, to our surprise, a few days later it came, along with the arctic tundra. We happily gave Santa all the credit. I guess you can blame ERCOT’s power issues on my daughter’s request.
What is it about snow that can be so magical? With songs like “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” and “Let it Snow.” Even the magic it brings to movies, books, and moments. Perhaps it’s because it forces closeness. Perhaps it’s a biological response. If you’re ever stranded in a tent in a snowstorm, the best way to survive is to lay close.
My daughter still talks about the time we stayed at our friend’s home last year during the freeze. For some reason they didn’t lose power, and we were grateful for a warm place to lay our heads and good company, despite the threat of COVID-19. One struggle makes you forget about another.
Snow also hides. Think of the phrase, “blanket of snow.” It covers grass and plants, not necessarily killing, but letting it lie dormant until Spring. It makes us forget problems. Redirects our attention.
Sadly, Baytown’s chance for snow this year has come and gone. My daughter blamed it on the fact that she didn’t ask Santa for it again. I’ll admit, during the recent freeze, I watched out the window more than my children did. I saw sleet, but it never would stick.
At different times in our lives, we look for reprieve. Tragedies happen. Deaths occur. And it can feel like we can’t breathe. I don’t believe in the phrase, “God won’t give you more than you can handle,” because life will. Just ask Job.
Snow would have been a good escape from the recent tragedies that have struck my family and families close to me. But maybe snow was too obvious. The secret to survival is still here. We need each other. Now, more than ever.
Justa Lanie Garrett is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
