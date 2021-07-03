Stopping in Sabor of Mexico for lunch this week was one of my best decisions. Advertising Manager Jackland McDowell and I first tried the Aqua Frescas (hand-made fruit beverages) to cool off from the extreme heat outside. I sampled a Passion Fruit drink and Jackie went with the Pineapple/Cucumber. These iced drinks are truly refreshing. They do not serve sodas. They make all their own beverages from scratch.
Jackie then tried the Elote (corn in a cup). You get a choice of yellow or white corn mixed with mayonnaise and sprinkled with chili powder and parmesan cheese.
For her entrée, Jackie chose the Chicken Torta (sandwich) which was made with a Bolillo bread (similar to the consistency of a French bread), shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno, mayonnaise, beans and Panela cheese.
I chose the chicken quesadilla which was huge. It was filled with shredded chicken and lots of mozzarella cheese with lettuce, avocado, tomato and onion on the side. Hot sauce came in two varieties, red (very hot) and green (even hotter)! I am a wimp when it comes to hot sauce so I dabbed my quesadilla in the red hot sauce. Delicious addition to the lunch experience.
Jackie had not been to Sabor of Mexico before, so she tried the Mexican Vanilla ice cream for dessert and loved it. She talked about it all afternoon.
Sabor of Mexico is located on Town Square at 200 W. Texas Avenue right across from the giant fountain. They make all their own ice cream, drinks and have a variety of dining options includ-ing tortas, tostados, quesadillas, nachos, hot Cheetos/cheese, takis/cheese, frito pie, conchitas preparadas, crazy apples, fruit cocktails, Greek yogurt fruit salad, pepinos rellenos, fresas con crema, fresas con crema (frozen), bionico, chicharron preparado, nachos locos, pepinos locos and tostilocos, xmoothies/licuados, shakes, fruit shlushes, fresh juices, banana splits, sundaes, waffle baskets, popsicles, cream, mini-popsicles, esquimales, raspas, choco-bananas, man-gonadas (these are a work of art) and frozen yogurt.
Did I mention ice cream. There is a lot of it.
They also have a plentiful Vegan menu.
Sabor of Mexico is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 8 p.m., closed Mondays.
Kitchen hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays noon – 7 p.m.
To order to-go, call 346-232-8321. Find them on facebook and follow them on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.