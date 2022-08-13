The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County proudly announces their annual Day of Caring, scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022. Day of Caring is a single-day service event like no other. Hundreds of volunteers will together to make improvements throughout our community. 

Now in its 22nd year, Day of Caring supports many nonprofit organizations connecting each with volunteers to complete a project at an agency site.  Volunteers see first-hand the organization that they are supporting financially by their United Way contributions. The service projects range from painting, cleaning and organizing to construction repairs, wheel chair ramps, landscaping and debris removal.  This year, projects will be virtual and in-person, and all projects will follow safety protocols to ensure that this year’s Day of Caring is a safe and fun event.

