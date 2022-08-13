The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County proudly announces their annual Day of Caring, scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022. Day of Caring is a single-day service event like no other. Hundreds of volunteers will together to make improvements throughout our community.
Now in its 22nd year, Day of Caring supports many nonprofit organizations connecting each with volunteers to complete a project at an agency site. Volunteers see first-hand the organization that they are supporting financially by their United Way contributions. The service projects range from painting, cleaning and organizing to construction repairs, wheel chair ramps, landscaping and debris removal. This year, projects will be virtual and in-person, and all projects will follow safety protocols to ensure that this year’s Day of Caring is a safe and fun event.
“Day of Caring is a much anticipated annual volunteer event,” said United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County Executive Director Melissa Reabold. “This is the day that your United Way creates a collaboration of individuals, companies, faith-based groups, local government and agencies who work together for the good of the community.”
Deadline Approaching for Project Applications! Local nonprofit, human service organizations are able to submit project applications. Applications will close on Wednesday, August 31st 2022.
Volunteer registration will open soon. Businesses, student groups, faith-based groups and individuals are encouraged to volunteer. Minimum age to volunteer is 14 years and older. Volunteer registrations will open mid-September via our online volunteer portal, Volunteer Connect, https://volunteer.unitedwaygbacc.org. T-Shirts will be provided to volunteers who sign up prior to the October 10, 2022 as long as shirts are available.
About United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County
For more than 75 years, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County has served the community, which covers Baytown, Highlands, and Chambers County. With a focus on education, health, financial stability, and basic needs, United Way collaborates and partners with local human service organizations that provide programs tackling community-wide issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.