On Sept. 10, 2021, Don and Pat Cunningham of Baytown celebrated 55 years of marriage.
They were married at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church on Sept. 10, 1966 with Rev. E. R. Burns officiating. Both are native Baytonians and reside here. Don and Pat have been blessed with three children, Jarrod Cunningham and wife Amy, and their four children, Paula Cunningham Jackson and husband Robbie Jackson, and their three children, and Josh Cunningham and wife Jennifer, and one child.
