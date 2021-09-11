As a part of the public engagement and outreach, the city is hosting six Imagine Baytown community workshops and each are open to all citizens. The workshops will include facilitated discussions revolving around positive changes seen in the last five years, what is going well in the community, and what attendees would change.
The workshops will be as followed:
• Monday, Sept.13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Baytown Historical Museum 220 W. Defee Avenue – Hosted by Council Member Chris Presley
• Tuesday, Sept.14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Evergreen Clubhouse, 1520 Evergreen Road – Hosted by Council Member Mike Lester
• Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Pirates Bay Pavilion, 5300 East Road – Hosted by Council Member Heather Betancourth
• Thursday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Baytown Chamber of Commerce, 825 Rollingbrook Drive – Hosted by Council Member Charles Johnson
• Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street – Hosted by Council Member Laura Alvarado
• Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Clark Elementary School Library, 6033 TX-146 – Hosted by Council Member Jacob Powell
Snacks and refreshments will be offered at each workshop. As an incentive, workshop attendees will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.
To learn more about Imagine Baytown visit https://www.baytownengage.com/imagine-baytown2026.
