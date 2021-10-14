Thr annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned “in person” Saturday at Jenkins Park, 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Road.
Many walkers are pre-registered, however at the park, registration begins at 8 a.m. Walk begins 9 a.m. Route length is 3.1 miles. Safety protocols including physical distancing and masks are recommended for safety of everyone. Anchor students (Pilot Club students) from IMPACT ECHS and Key Club students (Kiwanis students) from GCM have volunteered to entertain and assist at the Walk.
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo will address the crowd prior to and will lead the walk.
Promise Garden Flowers will be available – choose the color that best represents your connection. Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Eventually we hope to have a white flower representing the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.
The Pilot Club is currently short of its goal to match 2016 Walk receipt of $66,000. However, donations are accepted until the end of the year – either online or to a Pilot Club member. All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of Alzheimer’s. Donations should be payable to The Alzheimer’s Association.All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Platinum Plus Sponsors: Jess Navarre Family Clara Navarre, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Pilot Club of Baytown, and Memory of Lee “Duke” Robertson Jr.
Platinum sponsors: Baytown Lions Club, Bell Walkers, TSO - Chris and Pam Warford in memory of her mother Lois Couch, Jennifer Marcontell Edward Jones, Sheriff Ed Gonzales Pedominators, Susan Pitts, Stepping to Remember, and Judy Wheat Memory of Joe Wheat.
Gold Sponsor: Frank and LaNelle McKay and Merle’s Pearls.
Silver Sponsors: William Barrow CFP V P RW Baird & Co., Cedar Bayou Self Storage Sherry Dupont, Chevron Phillips Co. Heather Betancourth, CommunityBank of Texas Gary Englert, Sid and Delores Ellis, Evening Pilot Club of Baytown, Chuck and Sue Fellman, Jim and Jan Giroir, Janet Hall, Nancy Mann Memory of Pat Mann, Texas First Bank David Daspit.
Bronze sponsors: Ad-centives, Kelly Regian, Carol Badillo, BDI Gilbert Santana, Carnes Engineering, Cather Insurance Agency Dale and Sonya Cather, Community Resource Credit Union, Steve and Allene DonCarlos, Ozeryansky Family, ExxonMobil Baytown Area, Susan G Moore-Fontenot and David Smith, Big Mo, Pat Gersteman in Memory of Ron Gersteman, Lois Hofmann Memory of Aunt
Ida Uncle Henry Aunt Helen, Jerry and Celia Johnson, Cindy Nettles, Patients Emergency Room, Reid Strickland & Gillette LLP- Stewart Title Co, Kelli Rollo, Stepping to Remember, Team Christmas, Totem-N-Texas Firearms (Glenn Lambrecht), The Waterford at Baytown, Team Marcontell, WEB’s Warriors, Gary and Gail Wilson.
Underwriters: Acadian Ambulance Service, Anchor Printing & Graphics, Cathy Camp Deejay Mobile Music, City of Baytown Parks & Recreation, Constable, Harris County Precinct 3, HEB on Garth, Kroger on Garth, Lee College and Prison System Culinary Arts Group
