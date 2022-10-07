Eshbachs establish foundation

Jay and Kay Eshbach

 

 Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes

Longtime community advocates Jay and Kay Eshbach are setting up an IRS tax-exempt approved private foundation. 

The foundation will be named Jay and Kay Eshbach Foundation, Inc. The foundation is being set up primarily to assist Chambers County residents. 

