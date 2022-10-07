Longtime community advocates Jay and Kay Eshbach are setting up an IRS tax-exempt approved private foundation.
The foundation will be named Jay and Kay Eshbach Foundation, Inc. The foundation is being set up primarily to assist Chambers County residents.
Jay Eshbach said they had received the IRS tax-exempt approval, and the process takes about three to four months.
“We have applied for and received a state assumed name approval,” Jay Eshbach said.
Eshbach added that private foundations typically have a single major donor instead of funding from many sources. Most have a primary activity of giving grants to individuals, rather than an operating charitable organization.
“The foundation will accept donations,” he said. “This is a social welfare organization.”
The foundation’s guidelines are:
- To create a lasting legacy that links the family name with good works
- Make tax-deductible grants to individuals in need
- Assets will remain in cash
- The foundation will not manage money
- The foundation is not being set up to support charities or non-profit organizations
Dana Colquitt of Beach City has been
sked to serve as the executive director, according to Eshbach.
“We will make grants to individuals for economic hardship, for disaster relief, clothing help, and for other needs,” Eshbach said. “The foundation will not make loans but will grant scholarships.”
Eshbach added the foundation will not make grants to international organizations but might run its own charitable programs, such as coat drives.
Eshbach said the organization is being set up for the grantors, the Eshbachs, to give a second party the (trustee) money for the benefit of a third party, the beneficiary. Private foundations must pay out at least 5% of their assets yearly.
“The foundations’ goal, starting out, is to pay out at least 80% of the assets each year,” Eshbach said.
Eshbach is looking to recruit three board of directors for the foundation. Starting out, board members will serve for one to two years.
“Two positive votes will be needed for grants over $500,” Eshbach said. “Dana may give grants of less than $500 without prior approval.”
The Eshbachs are proposing to make an initial grant of up to $5,000 this year and at least $5,000 each year going forward.
Eshbach said he and his wife do not intend to be involved in any donation decisions.
