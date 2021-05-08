Chevron Phillips Chemical donated $10,000 to the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center in Baytown to purchase a fleet of kayaks the city will use for environmental education and waterway clean-up efforts.
“Having these boats will enable us to get kids out into the wetlands where they can experience diverse, fascinating ecosystems first-hand. We will also be able to use these kayaks to clean our shorelines, improving the habitat for our local wildlife,” said Tracey Prothro, superintendent of Natural Resource Programs at the City of Baytown.
The donation was used to purchase 22 single and tandem kayaks; most manufactured by Lifetime, a recreational sporting equipment manufacturer and polyethylene customer of Chevron Phillips Chemical. Purchasing Lifetime products means the plastic resin used to make the kayaks were most likely produced at one of Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facilities on the Texas Gulf Coast, including Baytown.
Initially, the kayaks will be utilized this summer during the Wetland Center’s Summer Science Program, also sponsored by Chevron Phillips Chemical, and again for a waterway clean-up of Goose Creek that will be open to the community. If all goes well and the kayaks are popular, Prothro said they could expand the City’s fleet of kayaks, possibly making them available for public rental.
“It is part of our master plan to utilize the city’s waterfront more,” said Prothro. “A fleet of kayaks for public use fits perfectly into that vision.”
Chevron Phillips Chemical produces the building blocks for more than 70,000 products worldwide, including kayaks. Sustainability is embedded into the company strategy as it strives to meet growing customer demand for products that make life possible and actively works to support a circular economy for its products, with a special focus on plastics. The company announced last year it successfully completed trials in Advanced Recycling at its Baytown facility, a method for turning plastics and chemicals back into feedstocks.
“This donation is particularly special to us because it involves every aspect of our circular economy approach – plastic resin made locally is turned into a kayak that volunteers will now use to pick up improperly discarded plastic from our waterways which then can be recycled and turned into feedstock for new plastic resin,” said Heather Betancourth, community relations representative for Chevron Phillips Chemical.
