City hosting ‘Treats on the Trail’ Friday night
The City of Baytown is hosting Treats on the Trail, a socially distanced trick-or-treating event on Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex. This free event is open to the public, all ages welcome.
This is the second annual Treats on the Trail event hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The staff of Pirates Bay has worked tirelessly to ensure that appropriate safety measures will be in place.
Pirates Bay Aquatics Superintendent, Jenna Stevenson said, “The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department consulted with other Parks and Recreation departments around the state, and country, to formulate a plan for a safe Halloween event. After much consideration and a change of venue the team is confident in our plan and we are excited to be able to put on our second annual Treats on the Trail event for the Baytown community.”
Treats on the Trail will provide participants the opportunity to walk along a designated trail to visit booths which will be spaced out to allow for social distancing. Visitors will move through the trail in small groups so that they may safely distance from others without crowding the path. Candy substitutions will be available, upon request. The outdoor location is special needs friendly to provide access for all.
The event will be entirely outdoors with a trail weaving through the ball fields, via a sidewalk, at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex. There will be up to 15 booths hosted by volunteers from the City and partner organizations. The volunteers will wear face coverings and those passing out treats will also wear gloves. Face coverings are encouraged for visitors. The CDC recommends parents and children find ways to incorporate cloth masks into costumes and to utilize hand sanitizer.
Baytown historical preservation group to open holiday gift shop on Saturday
Although the Baytown Historical Preservation Association canceled its Heritage Festival this year due to COVID-19, they will have their holiday gift shop open on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Republic of Texas Plaza (in the barn), 5117 North Main Street, Baytown.
Items for sale that represent the Baytown area include limited edition tree ornaments depicting the Battleship Texas, ballpoint pens custom made out of pruned wood from the Texas Avenue Oak Tree, and their book entitled “Baytown, the Yesteryears.” They will also be taking orders for their fresh and fragrant evergreens consisting of wreaths, swags, garland, and centerpieces that will be arriving from the Pacific Northwest right after Thanksgiving.
The historic 1894 one-room Wooster School and 1910 Brown-McKay Farmhouse will be available to visit during these hours as well. Tours, requiring masks, will be in groups of six or less and must be from the same family.
For more information, visit www.baytownhistory.org or call 281-421-2099.
ACE District ‘Trunk or Treat’ set for Saturday
The ACE District has planned for a Trunk or Treat @ Texas Avenue event from 3-8 p.m. Saturday at Town Square.
Streets will be closed at Texas and Commerce, Ashbel and Pearce, Texas and Gaillard, Asbell and Defee from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be vendors, a costume contest, trick or treating, live music, prizes/giveaways, a pumpkin patch and a car decoration contest to fill the evening.
Two new businesses – Artistic Procreations and Baytown Nutrition will hold grand openings in the vicinity and the public is encouraged to visit.
Also, Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is also planning its first Trunk or Treat tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 at 14000 Lakes of Champions Blvd. where people are asked to come dressed in costumes while trunk or treating from decorated vehicles.
Trick or Treat Drive Through
Also, Altus Baytown ER will present a Trick or Treat Drive Through Event 5:30 to 7:30 Friday night at its parking lot, located at 1404 W. Baker Road.
Haunted house
Finally, you can always endure a Nightmare on Pruett St., 1400 N. Pruett, which began Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
Each night from 7-11 p.m. will cost $15 for adults, $10 for children 10-and-under.
A mask, temperature check and signed waiver is required to partake in the event, sponsored by Curt’s Kitchen and Hearts and Hands of Baytown, that is expected to benefit local food banks.
For more, check out the Nightmares on Pruett St. Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.