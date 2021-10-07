All told, approximately 10,000 spectators descended upon Bicentennial Park Saturday night as the 15th annual Grito Fest wrapped up in style with concert headliner Ramon Ayala Y Sus Bravos Del Norte putting on a show.
“Everybody was standing up wall-to-wall all the way to the street,” festival organizer and one of the originator’s, Fred Aguilar said. “We were expecting 12,00 to 15,000, but I think some people weren’t sure how the weather was going to hold up. We usually expect 8,000 to 10,000, but with the popularity of Ramon Ayala we figured we would get between 10 and 15 thousand.”
Aguilar said the show was “fantastic,” as a number of performers put out strong performances all evening.
“It was great, we didn’t have any trouble with no incidents,” Aguilar said. “The police did a good job, and the Parks and Recs did a fantastic job.”— Alan Dale
Public invited to Family History Discovery Day
The public is invited to a free Community Family History Discovery Day Saturday from 9 am - noon, sponsored by the Baytown Genealogy Society and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1010 Birdsong Drive.
Experts in many fields will be on hand to help people learn more about their own families.
Attendees may check out any or all of the centers offered, with activities for all degrees of knowledge and all ages. Some of the centers include “Starting My Family Tree,” “Memories” which include photos, stories, audio, a Children’s Center with ways to help children relate to their families and how to help adults share family stories.
A research center will feature help for searching in the United States, Latin America, Scandinavia, and other countries.
Seniors of Baytown casino trip
Seniors of Baytown are planning a day trip to LauBerge Casino in Lake Charles on Oct. 26. This is a prepaid trip and must be paid by Oct. 18. The trip must have 45 to make it a go. Cost is $25 a person and everyone will receive either $20 in food credit or $10 in Free Play upon arrival. Either come by Baytown Community Center any Wednesday, Thursday or Friday or call David Weber Sr at 832-597-6400 to make arrangements.
