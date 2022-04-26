Free food distributions Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save • April 27: Faith Family, 6500 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to noon• April 30: Holy Trinity, 3515 Trinity Drive, 9 a.m. to noon• May 5: Lee College, 200 Lee Drive, 9 a.m. to noon• May 7: Trinity Assembly, 1008 E. Lobit Ave., 9 a.m. to noon• By appointment only: Missouri Street, 3400 Highway 146. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays/Thursdays. 281-422-5683• By appointment only: Cedar Bayou, 3116 N. Alexander Drive. 281-422-5683• St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 712 Schilling Ave.: Drive-through distribution 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays• Curt’s Kitchen, 3700 N. Highway 146. Free meals. Drive-through. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays (0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Sun Weekly Survey
Do you prefer people traveling on airplanes, trains and other types of public transportation to wear face masks?
You voted:
Yes
No
Don't care Local track athletes advance to regional meet this weekend
DOJ, AG suing Baytown over sewage spills
Mont Belvieu Langston Boulevard extension done; Hackberry Park work starts
Multiple Lady Eagles named to all-district soccer team
An artful walk
Mont Belvieu Langston Boulevard extension done; Hackberry Park work starts
Storm defense: County OKs study of bay island plan
Enders, B. Letters to the Editor
Letters to the editor: Fake Democratic causes Apr 21, 2022
Letters to the editor: Our blessing in disguise Apr 19, 2022
Letters to the editor: Architects of high gas prices Apr 19, 2022
Letters to the editor: Ventilation improvement needed Apr 16, 2022
Letters to the editor: Bad business deal for town Apr 14, 2022
Letters to the Editor: Wrestling with golf course ... Apr 14, 2022
Letters to the editor: Not desperate for golf course Apr 12, 2022
Letters to the editor: Something stinks on Evergreen Apr 12, 2022
