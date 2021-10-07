The annual Founders Day in Old River-Winfree is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at 4818 FM 565 North.
The event will feature a car and truck show. The entry fee is $10, and early and same-day registration are available. First, second, and third place winners will receive People Choice awards for cars, trucks, or motorcycles.
The entry fees will support the One Tribe Foundation, formerly known as 22 Kill, a veterans charity organization that also supports first responders, police, firefighters, and medical personnel.
Patrons can participate in either the event’s live or silent auctions. A total of 90% of the proceeds will go to veterans charities such as One Tribe.
The event also features the Ethel P. Ramsey Bake-off. All entries will be donated to the live or silent auction.
There are cash prizes for first, second, and third prizes in three categories - cakes, pies, and desserts, such as cookies, cobblers, and puddings.
If you like entertainment, Founders Day has a lot of musical treats for you. The North Harris County Dulcimer Society will perform using old-time, classic instruments and music. DJ Marky Mark will play music, and there is the Patriotic Talent Show.
The kids can also have fun at Founders Day with free carnival-type rides and a petting zoo.
Senior citizen bingo fans can play the game for those ages 55 and up starting at 10 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. Prizes are available.
