Mont Belvieu nurse Paige Antonini, had just completed working her night shift at the Sylvan Shores Rehabilitation Center and was on her way home northbound on FM 2354 at about 7:30 the morning of April 27, 2021. The last thing that she expected that morning was that an industrial tow truck would unexpectedly back into her moving lane of traffic slamming into the right front of her Lincoln. Once the violent impact occurred, she was somehow impaled on a towing bar on the rear of the truck which lifted her up into the air. After the pleas of several panicked eyewitnesses to the still unaware tow truck driver, was she slammed down to the ground! Her face hit against the steering wheel with such force that she broke her nose. She also sustained a broken left rib.
“According to witness accounts the speculation was that the tow truck driver had tried unsuccessfully attempted to get into the gated Northpoint community and then proceeded to back into FM 2354 obviously without regard for anybody’s safety!” according to Ms. Antonini’s attorney, Craig Muessig, of Baytown.
Muessig stated, “Paige sustained a broken nose that required emergency treatment at the Patient’s Emergency Room and was followed up with a subsequent evaluation by ear, nose, and throat specialist, Dr. Vincente Resto, of the University of Texas Medical Branch who recommended that Paige undergo surgery to straighten out her broken nose and to assist her in her breathing.”
“She also sustained a broken rib in this accident which was also caused by the slamming of her vehicle onto the ground,” according to Muessig.
Muessig has filed suit on behalf of Ms. Antonini seeking $500,000 in actual damages and $500,000 in punitive damages against Iraheta Transport and their driver Jose Mauricio Sorto Salmeron in the 152nd District Court of Harris County. Muessig stated, “We are in the process of taking depositions at this time and preparing this case for trial.”
The case is currently set for jury trial the weeks of February 6, 2023 and February 13, 2023 in Judge Robert Schaffer’s 152nd District Court. The Defendant Iraheta Transport and their driver Jose Mauricio Sorto Salmeron are represented by the Dallas based truckline defense firm of Walters, Balido & Crain. The Defendants are insured by Progressive Insurance Company of Cleveland, Ohio.
