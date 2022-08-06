Mont Belvieu nurse Paige Antonini, had just completed working her night shift at the Sylvan Shores Rehabilitation Center and was on her way home northbound on FM 2354 at about 7:30 the morning of April 27, 2021.  The last thing that she expected that morning was that an industrial tow truck would unexpectedly back into her moving lane of traffic slamming into the right front of her Lincoln.  Once the violent impact occurred, she was somehow impaled on a towing bar on the rear of the truck which lifted her up into the air.  After the pleas of several panicked eyewitnesses to the still unaware tow truck driver, was she slammed down to the ground!  Her face hit against the steering wheel with such force that she broke her nose.  She also sustained a broken left rib.  

“According to witness accounts the speculation was that the tow truck driver had tried unsuccessfully attempted to get into the gated Northpoint community and then proceeded to back into FM 2354 obviously without regard for anybody’s safety!” according to Ms. Antonini’s attorney, Craig Muessig, of Baytown.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.