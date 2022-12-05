Residents of the Second Floor, East Side unit of Birdsong Place Villas apartments decorated their unit to bring the spirit of Christmas to their friends and neighbors. Pictured from left, Betty Garcia, Dolton Singleton, Judy Millhouse, Angie Sierra, Lilly Chenevert, Carol Pantoja, Anna Masington and Frank Lopez.
Residents of the Second Floor, East Side unit of Birdsong Place Villas apartments decorated their unit to bring the spirit of Christmas to their friends and neighbors. Pictured from left, Betty Garcia, Dolton Singleton, Judy Millhouse, Angie Sierra, Lilly Chenevert, Carol Pantoja, Anna Masington and Frank Lopez.
Dolton Singleton mailing his wish list to Santa.
Cheryl Donatto
The residents decorated their apartments, the hallways and common areas.
Cheryl Donatto
Gladys Jenkins decorated this beautiful little tree with photos from last year’s party.
Residents of Birdsong Place Villas Independent Senior Community certainly know how to get into the spirit of Christmas. A group of residents banded together to decorate their East Side, Second Floor unit.
“It’s a good feeling to work together with my neighbors. These are difficult times and friends are the greatest thing to have,” said resident Angie Sierra. “Two of the other ladies that really helped put all this together are Gladys Jenkins and Anna Masington.”
The residents did a fabulous job decking out their apartments, hallways and common areas with a variety of festive decorations that are certain to put smiles on everyone’s faces and joy in their hearts.
“This can be a sad, lonely time for some of our residents,” said Masington. “We just wanted to do something to make them smile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.