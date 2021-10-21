Eugene and Doris Krizak were married 65 years ago, on October 20, 1965, in Galena Park.
Their romance began on a blind date set up by Doris’ brother, and their love story continues to this day thanks to a strong belief in their covenant marriage. These lifelong Texans may belong to different churches (Eugene attends St. Joseph Catholic Church while Doris is a parishioner at First Baptist Church), but their love has been strong enough to maintain a close family bond for more than six decades.
Eugene and Doris are often seen holding hands while they go about their day, and it’s this dedication to each other that has set an example their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren all strive to follow. They have called Baytown home for more than 60 years, and live in a home Eugene designed and built in 1964, but they enjoy spending time on a 40-acre farm in Weimar, Texas, which was part of the original Krizak family homestead.
Eugene is recognized for his gentle spirit, his patience, and his ability to encourage everyone to do their best, while Doris is best known for her warm and loving nature, her kind smile, and the way she never let anyone leave her house hungry.
Together they are famous for saying “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right!” Eugene and Doris Krizak didn’t invent the concept of love or the institution of marriage, but there’s little doubt they’ve perfected both in their lifetime together.
