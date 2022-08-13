On Tuesday, my daughter and I ended the summer break with a day filled with errands and a movie at Showbiz, while my son had his first day back at daycare.
This time last year was filled with so much change. We had just moved into our home. My daughter had started kindergarten, and had entered the world of full-time student. Many kids were still wearing masks to school and I still didn’t feel that comfortable in social settings, without the fear of COVID creeping in.
This year is less drastic. COVID-19 has eased up more. Our home feels stable, settled. It was nice to see most of the children’s nervous smiles at the Meet the Teacher event. And for some reason, this year, I feel confident in knowing that whatever comes our way, we can handle it.
Despite having been around my two “Wahoos,” as my grandpa says, all summer, I’m going to miss their little faces.
I’ve been thinking of the song, “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas.” Maybe that seems odd, but remember the line, “and mom and dad can hardly wait for school to start again,” a reference to the joy and grief that is Christmas break?
There aren’t any songs about kids returning to school. Not that I can think of anyway. (If you find one, let me know.)
If I wrote one, the lyrics would recall memories of laughing while my children pretended to be ninjas. Hesitantly watching them get messy in the mud while not wearing play clothes. Swimming in the neighborhood pool and sleeping in until eight.
It would speak of these things alongside the entrapment felt from being stuck inside because of the heat, wondering how to pass the time. It would mention the scolding, telling someone to go to their room, listening to a toddler scream during a tantrum.
The melody, if I did it right, would capture the Catch-22 of the relief and sadness of summer being over with the use of major and minor chords.
I told my husband I knew I would get emotional after we dropped my daughter off on her first day. It didn’t strike me until I got home. His reply, “I think you need the break.”
He’s right. A break is much needed. But on Thursday, when they’re both gone, I just might be tempted to “take to the bed,” as the funny comedian, Leanne Morgan says. At least for a little while. Then it’s on to tackling projects and chores that have been put off since June.
Justa Lanie Garrett is a lifelong Baytown resident.
