Rain showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Slow Waltz In Cedar Bend by Robert James Waller, Warner books, 1993
Robert Waller’s first book, The Bridges of Madison County, gained popularity all across the country. This one offers the same magical appeal.
Michael Tillman met Jellie Braden and spent the next year wondering and dreaming about her. Something deep in his bones whispered “That one” Jellie heard the voice also even though she was married and almost forty.
Jellie tried to tell Michael that she and her husband were going to take an extended trip over the Christmas holidays. They both recognized that there was something between them, more than their close friendship.
Michael described it as a hum that kept escalating into a symphonic dream.
It was attraction at first sight. Michael was a middle-age economics professor teaching at a university at which Jellie’s husband was the dean.
Waller’s tale of middle-aged lovers gets to sex scenes right away. When Michael Tillman, an Iowa economics professor with a rebel streak, first lays eyes on his colleague’s wife, Jellie Branden, he immediately wonders “how it would feel to grab a big handful of her hair and bend her over the dean’s kitchen table.”
A few pages later--still in the first chapter--he is fantasizing about stripping Jellie naked and flying to the Seychelles. Though it takes a while to consummate their passion, Jellie is an iconoclast too: like Mike, she smokes and wears jeans to faculty parties, and she is pretty good in the sex fantasy department herself.
But Jellie has a Dark Secret (no surprise to the reader when it is revealed) and Michael must go tearing off to India to try to locate her when she runs away from Cedar Bend. Waller renders the Indian settings quite effectively. An encounter with a tiger is just the sort of sentimental flourish that fans of The Bridges of Madison County will get teary-eyed over; and there’s even a coy reference to Robert Kincaid to evoke the earlier novel. To the main question--will this book please Waller’s fans? The answer is a resounding Yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.