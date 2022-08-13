(This series of articles is excerpted from my application for a historical marker for the Goose Creek Oil Field which was approved by the Texas Historical Commission this year.)
By 1848, a lake near Beaumont was becoming a tourist destination. It was described in an 1855 geological survey, and by the late 1870s it had grown into a resort named Sour Lake where people would come to soak in the “healing waters.” Another area, called the “Oil Pond,” several miles down the coast from Sabine Pass was used by mariners as a refuge during storms. It was known that the mud there, which was actually a seep of heavy crude oil, had a calming effect on the waters. During the devastating hurricane of 1875, several lumber schooners plying between Calcasieu, Louisiana and Galveston anchored there and completely escaped damage. By 1882 the oil pond had almost disappeared and it was thought that there was some connection between it and the area already being explored for oil in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties to the north. Another indication of what lay beneath were deposits of paraffinic wax that would wash up onto the coastal beaches of southeast Texas. Several thousand pounds of it would wash ashore every year where it would be gathered and sold. An 1867 article in Galveston Flake’s Bulletin described indications of the presence of oil as “proceeding from a crevice in a rock, at the bottom of a creek, and in warm weather came up in bubbles to the surface of the water.” It went on to say “It behooves every man discovering the existence of oil to investigate the matter as far as possible…” In 1878 the Galveston Daily News described exactly how to determine the presence of gas escaping through the water.
“This ebullition [or bubbling] is nothing but currents of gas escaping from the bowels of the earth. This is made apparent by a common experiment here. Take a common fruit can, open at one end and a small hole bored in the other. Immerse half of it in the water where the ebullition is going on, and then touch a lighted match to the hole. Instantly a brilliant flame pops up, which will burn, unless blown out by the wind, as long as you choose to hold the can in its position. … You may even set fire to the pools by applying the match to the surface where it is bubbling but these flames speedily go out.”
Artesian water wells became popular during the 1880s and gas escaping from the wells was a common occurrence which was only realized when it ignited. One of the biggest was the explosion caused when gas ignited on Rockwell Hoskins’ farm near Cedar Bayou in 1894. John Peter Sjolander described it thus way in 1901.
“From time to time gas has been found along the shores of Galveston Bay. This gas has come up out of artesian wells when they were being bored. That there has been gas coming out of many of these wells which was never discovered is more than likely for, as far as known, the discovery has always been made, up to this time, by accidentally igniting the gas, and in some instances these accidents have not been of the kind much enjoyed. An instance of this kind occurred some years ago at the mouth of Cedar Bayou. An artesian well was being bored there which, when almost completed, was found to produce a large volume of gas, which became ignited in some way, and lighted up the whole country around for miles at night. This volume of gas, too, was so great that it took the men working there several days to extinguish the burning column which shot upward nearly a hundred feet. However the fire was finally put out by a smothering process and the well was finished and furnished a fine flow of water. This was some six or seven years ago but today there is still enough gas escaping from it to furnish a good size jet that burns brightly when slightly confined.”
A burning well also existed on the east side of Goose Creek where sportsmen would bring their game to cook on the flames of the “water fire.”
From its Texas beginnings in the oil fields of Corsicana and deep east Texas, exploration and drilling progressed southward towards the Gulf Coast. In 1893, the Gladys City Oil Company, founded by Pattillo Higgins and others, started drilling at Spindletop Hill south of Beaumont. Spindletop was named for a cypress tree that was used as a landmark by early travelers. The hill was a popular picnic ground for many years and was considered one of the prettiest spots in the county. That all changed on January 10th, 1901 when, after eight years of unsuccessful drilling, Anthony Lucas brought in the biggest oil strike in United States history at the Spindletop oilfield.
Baytown native and former Navy pilot Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon refinery and serves on the Harris County Historical Commission and the Chambers County Historical Commission. Contact him at cechandler73@hotmail.com
