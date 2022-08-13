Goose Creek Oil Field
(This series of articles is excerpted from my application for a historical marker for the Goose Creek Oil Field which was approved by the Texas Historical Commission this year.) 

By 1848, a lake near Beaumont was becoming a tourist destination. It was described in an 1855 geological survey, and by the late 1870s it had grown into a resort named Sour Lake where people would come to soak in the “healing waters.” Another area, called the “Oil Pond,” several miles down the coast from Sabine Pass was used by mariners as a refuge during storms. It was known that the mud there, which was actually a seep of heavy crude oil, had a calming effect on the waters. During the devastating hurricane of 1875, several lumber schooners plying between Calcasieu, Louisiana and Galveston anchored there and completely escaped damage. By 1882 the oil pond had almost disappeared and it was thought that there was some connection between it and the area already being explored for oil in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties to the north. Another indication of what lay beneath were deposits of paraffinic wax that would wash up onto the coastal beaches of southeast Texas. Several thousand pounds of it would wash ashore every year where it would be gathered and sold. An 1867 article in Galveston Flake’s Bulletin described indications of the presence of oil as “proceeding from a crevice in a rock, at the bottom of a creek, and in warm weather came up in bubbles to the surface of the water.” It went on to say “It behooves every man discovering the existence of oil to investigate the matter as far as possible…” In 1878 the Galveston Daily News described exactly how to determine the presence of gas escaping through the water. 

