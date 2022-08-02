The One Shot Memorial Foundation (oneshot22.org) will host a Back To School Bash school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Jenkins Park Pavilion, 4334 Crosby Cedar Park Road.
The Foundation was formed as a tribute to Ben Marshall, a Goose Creek Memorial grad who died at 18 last July in an automobile accident. A basketball tournament in March was wildly successful, said Dr. Carita Curry.
